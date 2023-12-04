The Ghana Bloggers Association has crowned popular radio host, Andy Dosty as the 2023 Entertainment Radio Show Host of the Year.
Dosty, the host of Hitz FM’s morning show which airs from Monday to Friday, expressed gratitude after winning.
He emphasized that, Ghanaians value and appreciate bloggers when they share accurate and positive content.
Looking ahead to 2024, an election year, Dosty urged bloggers to be circumspect in their reportage and verify issues before posting.
The Ghana Bloggers Awards held in Accra and Kumasi is to recognised mainstream bloggers, radio and TV personalities, actors, and musicians whose work positively impacted the blogging industry.
In Kumasi, Vice President Bawumia and Mahama received honours for their positive influence in the sector.
Apart from Andy Dosty, other awardees include: Nana Ama McBrown, Dr. Likee, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah and A Plus.
Below is the full list of winners
1. Radio Sports host of the year
Saddick Adams
2. TV Sports host of the year
Yaw Ampofo Ankrah.
3. Artiste of the year
Stonebwoy
4. Sports Blogger of the Year
Owureku Ampofo
5. Radio Political show host of the year
Philip Osei Bonsu (OB)
6. Political and Social Blogger of the Year
Kwame Asare Obeng (A Plus)
7. Art & tourism Blogger of the year
Ameyaw Debrah
8. Website /Blog of the year
Ghanaweb.Com
9. Outstanding Ghanaian Blogging Luminary of the Year.
Andre Mustapha NII Okai Inusah/ Attractive Mustapha
10. Outstanding Social Impact Blogger of the Year.
Kobby Kyei
11. TV personality of the year
Nana Ama McBrown
12. Radio Entertainment host of the year
Andy Dosty
13. TV entertainment host
Sammy Flex
14. Actor of the year
Ras Nene /Dr. Likee
16. Radio Personality of the Year
Abeiku Santana
17. Honorary -Bloggers Excellence
Dr Muhamud Bawumia
John Dramani Mahama
Bola Ray (Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adis)
Kwasi Agyemang (CEO of Ghana tourism Authority )
Abeiku Santana
Halifax Ansah-Addo (Journalist )
Anne-Sophie Avé