The Ghana Bloggers Association has crowned popular radio host, Andy Dosty as the 2023 Entertainment Radio Show Host of the Year.

Dosty, the host of Hitz FM’s morning show which airs from Monday to Friday, expressed gratitude after winning.

He emphasized that, Ghanaians value and appreciate bloggers when they share accurate and positive content.

Looking ahead to 2024, an election year, Dosty urged bloggers to be circumspect in their reportage and verify issues before posting.

The Ghana Bloggers Awards held in Accra and Kumasi is to recognised mainstream bloggers, radio and TV personalities, actors, and musicians whose work positively impacted the blogging industry.

In Kumasi, Vice President Bawumia and Mahama received honours for their positive influence in the sector.

Apart from Andy Dosty, other awardees include: Nana Ama McBrown, Dr. Likee, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah and A Plus.

Below is the full list of winners

1. Radio Sports host of the year

Saddick Adams

2. TV Sports host of the year

Yaw Ampofo Ankrah.

3. Artiste of the year

Stonebwoy

4. Sports Blogger of the Year

Owureku Ampofo

5. Radio Political show host of the year

Philip Osei Bonsu (OB)

6. Political and Social Blogger of the Year

Kwame Asare Obeng (A Plus)

7. Art & tourism Blogger of the year

Ameyaw Debrah

8. Website /Blog of the year

Ghanaweb.Com

9. Outstanding Ghanaian Blogging Luminary of the Year.

Andre Mustapha NII Okai Inusah/ Attractive Mustapha

10. Outstanding Social Impact Blogger of the Year.

Kobby Kyei

11. TV personality of the year

Nana Ama McBrown

12. Radio Entertainment host of the year

Andy Dosty

13. TV entertainment host

Sammy Flex

14. Actor of the year

Ras Nene /Dr. Likee

15. Art & Tourism Blogger of the Year

Kwame Dadzie

16. Radio Personality of the Year

Abeiku Santana

17. Honorary -Bloggers Excellence

Dr Muhamud Bawumia

John Dramani Mahama

Bola Ray (Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adis)

Kwasi Agyemang (CEO of Ghana tourism Authority )

Abeiku Santana

Halifax Ansah-Addo (Journalist )

Anne-Sophie Avé