Member of Parliament for the Korle Klottey constituency and aspirant, Zenator Agyemang Rawlings, has said she is resolved to win today’s election with or without her father.

She said that although her father is not alive to support her campaigns, she is certain she has worked hard enough to retain the NDC slot, going into the 2024 general election.

“My father wasn’t here in 2020, but I won the elections with an increment in my vote from 4,000 to 8,000 votes. I have a bigger father in heaven, and the spirit of my father is also behind me,” she said.

Reacting to whether going against another female candidate will take anything from her votes, Dr Agyemang-Rawlings said, “it is not only about being a female. It is also about experience; playing oversight responsibility, making laws, and working on budgetary allocations and all of that. So, I think that is what I bring to the table.”

Dr Agyemang-Rawlings is contesting against two other candidates; Meredith Naa Odarkai Lamptey Addy and Nii John Alfonso Coleman.

She is hopeful to win today’s contest and go ahead to retain the Korle Klottey seat for the NDC for the third time in the 2024 general election. She has maintained the seat since 2016.

