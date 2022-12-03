Popular Kumawood actor, Wayoosi, wearing braids, usually called ‘rasta’ in Ghanaian parlance, has popped up on social media.

The photos, which have gone viral on social media, captured the actor born Joseph Osei in a Manchester jersey as he poses by a black car.

He had the braids at the centre of the head tied into a doughnut ponytail.

Though the reason behind the new hairstyle of Wayoosi who usually keeps a ponk is not immediately known, it has garnered mixed reactions on social media.

