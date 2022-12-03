The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has debunked a social media report suggesting the outfit has imposed levies on luxury vehicles.

GRA has described the reports as completely false and has urged the public to disregard them.

“The attention of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has been drawn to a purported letter from the authority being circulated on social media titled Implementation of Luxury Vehicle Levy.

“The said letter states that the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has been authorised to collect an annual levy imposed on luxury vehicles with high engine capacities,” GRA said in a statement.

The statement noted no such levies have been imposed on luxury vehicles and neither is the DVLA authorised to collect such levies.

“GRA wishes to inform the general public that this publication was not issued by the authority and its contents are completely false No levies have been imposed on luxury vehicles and neither is the DVLA authorised to collect such levies,” it added.

Meanwhile, GRA says investigations are currently being carried out into the source of this misleading information and persons found to have deliberately fabricated and circulated this information will be sanctioned appropriately.

It has, therefore, cautioned the public to desist from sharing such false information.

“The general public is advised to verify information on taxes and levies or any information relating to the authority by contacting us on 0800-900-110, info@gra.gov.gh or by WhatsApp on 0552 990 000 and 0200 631 664,” GRA urged.

Below is the full statement: