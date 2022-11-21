Popular Kumawood actor, Wayoosi, attended a funeral with his beautiful wife and a photo of them together set tongues wagging on social media.

Wayoosi’s spouse, Evely Owusu, fondly called Maame Abena, has been with the actor through thick and thin.

The pair have been married for 14 years, and their bond seems to be growing stronger.

The adorable couple attended a funeral over the weekend in grand style. They were fashionably dressed in red and black funeral outfits.

Evelyn’s outfit was a beautiful Kaba design. She complemented the beautiful attire with a bob wig. Wayoosi’s attire was made of hardwood cloth. He combined it with a black Fedora hat and a big black pair of sunglasses.

The beautiful couple stood side by side as they smiled and passed for the cameras. Folks who saw the photo marvelled at Evelyn’s beauty and dropped interesting reactions.