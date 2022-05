Kumawood actor, Joseph Osei popularly known as Wayoosi brought some fun on television when he appeared dressed like a female.

The actor was clad in a blue ‘kaba and slit’ ensemble. He complemented his looks with a short blunt wig and bracelets.

Wayoosi posted the photo on Instagram with the caption: “Let’s respect our women”.

His fans who had fallen in love with his new look thanked him for appreciating women.

See photo below