The Oti region town of Matamallan Ankase was on Friday May 13, 2022 thrown into a state of mourning when six school children who perished in a accident were laid to rest.

A Toyota Corolla with registration number GR 2392-22 reportedly ran over them while returning from school.

At the mass burial service, residents converged to pay their last respect while others cry and wail.

According to reports, all six are members of the same family. Families members stood behind the coffins of their departed ones and cried bitterly.

Distraught residents blamed the rampant accidents on the absence of speed ramps along the stretch.

Meanwhile, one of the children who survived the ghastly accident is still in critical condition.