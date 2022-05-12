Six school children have been killed by a Toyota Corolla with registration number GR 2392-22 along Matamallan Ankase on the Kete-Krachi highway.

Another is said to be in a critical condition following the fatal incident that occurred on Wednesday afternoon.

Adom News’ Obrempongba K. Owusu reported that, the children were returning from school when they met their untimely death.

An eyewitness, Joseph Anane said the driver fled the scene after the incident and has still not been found.

Residents are demanding the construction of speed ramps to guarantee their safety.

They said the speed ramps would slow down the speed of vehicles and reduce accidents in the area.