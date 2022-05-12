The Interior Ministry has renewed the curfew in the Bawku Municipality and its environs in the Upper East Region.

The duration of the curfew, which took effect from Wednesday, May 11, 2022, is 8:00 pm to 5:00 am.

The curfew was announced in a statement by the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery.

This comes on the back of renewed chieftaincy clashes between some Kusasis and Mamprusis in the old Kariama market area of Nyatinga which claimed the lives of three persons.

The statement has also called on chiefs, elders, opinion leaders, youth and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them and also use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace.

Meanwhile, there is a total ban on all persons in the afore-mentioned communities from carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapon.

“Any persons found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted” the statement said..