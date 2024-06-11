SLB (formerly known as Schlumberger) (www.SLB.com), a global technology leader in the energy sector, celebrated a significant milestone on 20th May 2024, marking 55 years of operations in Angola. SLB, with its global footprint and extensive experience, has been a pivotal player in Angola’s energy landscape.

By providing advanced technology and innovative solutions, the company has helped to optimize Angola’s oil and gas production, ensuring sustainable and efficient extraction of energy resources.

The celebration of SLB’s 55th anniversary in Angola was highlighted by a grand gala event held in Luanda, Angola and attended by distinguished guests, including Angola’s Secretary of State for Petroleum and Gas, H.E. José Alexandre Barroso.

H.E. Barroso, in his address, applauded SLB for its longstanding collaboration and support towards Angola’s socio-economic development.

SLB Managing Director, Central, East and Southern Africa – Miguel Baptista quotes: “55 years ago we took our first steps in Soyo-Zaire with the first log for Petrofina. Today, we have grown our foundation in Angola based on our core values of people, technology and performance. We have built on this by growing partnerships, igniting capacity and increasing local spend; providing opportunities to local businesses, investing in infrastructure and growing our revenue contribution. We will remain steadfast in the next 55 years and more to come; combining our expertise, resources, and vision, to make significant strides in shaping a sustainable energy future for Angola”.

Addressing Energy Challenges in Angola

With a growing global population, the need and demand for more affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy is increasing. In Angola, energy access is a critical challenge, with many people remaining disconnected from the grid. The country’s energy matrix is heavily reliant on biomass, making it imperative to engage in solution-driven measures that utilize alternative and natural sources of energy.

Despite these challenges, oil and gas continue to represent 96% of Angola’s exports. Ensuring that energy production remains at a low-cost and as clean as possible is essential for the nation’s future. SLB’s commitment to driving energy innovation for a lower-carbon future is aligned with these needs.

Innovative Solutions for Sustainable Impact

SLB’s innovative technological solutions throughout the years have significantly improved Angola’s oil and gas industry. From the drilling of the Congo River crossing, which connected the gas from Cabinda to Angola LNG in Soyo, to the installation of Africa’s first and only subsea equipment factory, SLB’s journey in Angola is made of remarkable achievements.

In 2022, the company rebranded from a traditional oilfield services-focused company to one with a vision built on driving energy innovation for a lower carbon future. This vision has driven SLB’s actions in Angola, and as the company celebrates this significant milestone, it recognizes the importance of continuing its efforts towards a sustainable energy future for Angola and Africa at large.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of SLB.

Contact:

Racheal Luwedde

Communications Manager

Central, East and Southern Africa at SLB

RLuwedde@slb.com