The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bofoakwa Tano, Alexander Ababio has affirmed their readiness to represent Ghana in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

Ababio made this statement ahead of their FA Cup final match against regional rivals Nsoatreman FC this weekend.

Despite their relegation from the Ghana Premier League, the club’s CEO emphasized in an interview that they have conducted meetings to strategize their participation in the African competition if they win the championship.

He acknowledged the challenge of playing against Nsoatreman but expressed confidence in their victory.

“Facing Nsoatreman will be challenging, but we are confident in our ability to win,” Mr Ababio told Asempa FM‘s Ultimate Sports Show. “The Board of Directors has met and agreed to support the club’s participation in the CAF Confederation Cup if we win the FA Cup.

“We may have been relegated from the Ghana Premier League, but we are ready to represent the country in Africa should we win the trophy. In our previous encounters with Nsoatreman FC, neither side secured a win, but we have been rigorously preparing for this match.

“We have been in camp since last week, and as we approach the game, I am convinced we will take home the trophy. There is a notable rivalry between us and Nsoatreman, making it a tight game, but we are determined to emerge as champions,” he added.

The match is scheduled to take place at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off set for 18:00 GMT.