JoyNews’s Clinton Yeboah has been honoured at the 2023 International Sports Press Association Awards (AIPS) held in Barcelona, Spain.

He was commended for his special report on the deteriorating state of the abandoned Nyinahin Sports complex in the Atwima Mponua District.

The AIPS Sport Media Awards is the highest international accolade for sports journalism in the sports media industry.

Mr. Yeboah’s work was among top 5 stories under the broadcasting category for young reporter, where he placed fourth.

Bulgaria’s Stanimira Atanasova topped the group while Senegal’s Papa Mahmoud Gueye and Austria’s Silvana Strieder came second and third respectively.

They were selected from more than 1,890 submissions from a record number of 141 countries, showing incredible quality, creativity, and diversity across the different forms of media.

Clinton, presently an undergraduate Media and Communication student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology was recognised under the Young Reporters (Broadcasting) award and Video Short feature categories for his video feature titled, “Abandoned Nyinahin project: monumental disappointment to youth in sports in Ghana.”

The International Sports Press Association (AIPS) Sport Media Awards which is in its sixth edition celebrates sports media excellence, representing a new, inspiring horizon for sports journalists across the globe.

Nominees span from 600 submissions from across all continents in 11 categories including Video (Athlete Profile, Documentary and Short Feature); Young Reporters (Broadcasting) and Audio.

Other categories are Photography (Portfolio and Sport Action) and Young Reporters (Photography); Writing (Best Color Piece and Best Column) and Young Reporters (Writing).

Since inception in 2018, the AIPS Sport Media Awards has accepted works from 161 countries and given more than 500,000 US Dollars in prize money to the winners.