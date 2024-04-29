The NDC’s Vice Presidential candidate, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, joined party stalwarts at the funeral service of Modestus Yao Zebu Ahiable, a former Member of Parliament for Ketu North.

In a post on X, highlighted his contributions to both the party and the nation, expressing condolences and prayers for his peaceful rest.

The NDC delegation who attended the funeral at Dzodze in the Volta region, paid tribute to Modestus Ahiable, who served as MP for Ketu North from 1993 to 2005 and held distinguished roles such as Ghana’s Ambassador to Benin.

Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang’s presence at the funeral marked her first official event after she was unveiled as the NDC’s running mate.

This nomination marked her second stint in this role, having previously served alongside John Dramani Mahama in the 2020 elections.

Among the notable NDC figures present at the ceremony were Fifi Kwetey, the party’s General Secretary; Doe Adzaho, former Speaker of Parliament; and many MPs including Abla Dzifa Gomashie, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, and Haruna Iddrisu.

I joined the NDC delegation in Dzodze yesterday to pay our last respects to H.E. Modestus Yao Zebu Ahiable.



