Former Finance Minister and a leading figure in the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Kwabena Duffuor, has congratulated Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang on her selection as the running mate to the flagbearer and leader of the NDC for election 2024, John Dramani Mahama.

According to Dr Duffuor, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang’s renomination is a progressive move for the NDC in its quest to foster gender inclusivity.

In a social media post, Dr Duffuor said “Prof Opoku-Agyemang’s renomination as running mate is a testament to the party’s commitment to the advancement of gender inclusivity in our quest to build the #GhanaWeWantTogether.”

He praised Prof Opoku-Agyemang’s impressive credentials and her dedication to public service. “Her wealth of experience in education and governance makes her an excellent choice for the position.

She brings a depth of knowledge and leadership onto the ticket of the NDC for the 2024 general election.”

Prof Opoku-Agyemang, a former Minister of Education, is a renowned academic and educationist with a strong track record of public service. Her selection as running mate has been widely praised by Ghanaians from all walks of life.

Observers see Dr Duffuor’s congratulatory message to Prof Jane Opoku Agyemnag as a testament to the unity and solidarity within the NDC, as the party prepares for the upcoming election.

