The Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia has said the government has created 2.1 million jobs both in the public and private sector in the last seven years.

He said data shows that nine hundred and twenty-five thousand in the private sector and one point two million jobs in the public sector.

Dr Bawumia was speaking to the clergy and Imams in the Eastern region at Akropong as he began his nationwide campaign tour.

Dr. Bawumia called for the support of the clergy and Imams to protect the peace and religious tolerance the country is enjoying, adding that his government will ensure that incentives would be given to the religious leaders to develop the country.

Dr. Bawumia said he has performed far better as Vice pPesident than his political opponent, former President, John Dramani Mahama, while he occupied the same position.

He appealed to Ghanaians to consider his performance as Vice President and give him the opportunity to do even better as president.

The New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer also mentioned that if elected, Ghana will own 100% of its mineral resources.

This dedication is a result of his observation that Ghanaians are perceived as not fully owning the nation’s minerals due to the current structure of the mining industry in Ghana.

“I am going to refocus our paradigm for natural resource management. For the most part, Ghana has not maximised the benefits of our natural resources.

“Since the days of the Portuguese in the 15th century, gold has always been taken out of Ghana. We haven’t benefitted much from our natural resources; I am going to change that paradigm. I am going to bring a bigger focus on ownership of our natural resources.

