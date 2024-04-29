A fuel tanker exploded along the Kumasi-Accra Highway on Monday, April 29, 2024.

Responding swiftly to the emergency call, firefighters from the Suhum Fire Station, led by STNO II Darwah Prince Ofobi, arrived at the scene.

The tanker involved was a Man Diesel fuel truck, bearing the registration number GS 5343-18.

Despite the gravity of the situation, the firefighters managed to contain the flames within a matter of minutes.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) confirmed on its Facebook page that there were no reported injuries.

However, the cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

“The prompt action taken by the crew prevented a potential catastrophic explosion, despite significant damage to the tanker’s head and its contents. The quick response exhibited the team’s commitment and courage in the face of adversity.”

Filed by the PRO, Eastern Region (Monday, April 29, 2024)