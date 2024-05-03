Governance expert, Prof Baffour Agyeman Duah has dismissed calls for the prosecution of Kwadaso MP over his alleged electoral misconduct during the Ejisu by-election on Wednesday.

Dr Kingsley Nyarko was caught on camera handing over an envelope suspected to contain cash to some Electoral Commission (EC) officials at a polling centre.

While insisting that his action was in good faith contrary to reports that the money was meant to bribe or influence the officials, many continue to call for his prosecution.

Already, Election Watch Ghana, a civil society organisation, has lodged a petition with the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to investigate Dr Kingsley Nyarko.

But speaking to JoyNews, Prof Baffour Agyeman Duah said not much can be done.

“Frankly, this is much I do about nothing because the response we are getting already tells you where this is going to go.

“Unless the Electoral Commission has direct rules against politicians and others giving lunch to people, I don’t know what they can do about this,” he explained.

The comment comes on the back of a notice served by the NDC in Ashanti Region that the party will petition the Office of the Special Prosecutor over the conduct of the NPP MP for Kwadaso.

The party in a statement condemned the Electoral Commission (EC) for what they believed was an attempt to cover up.

“It has come to our attention that the individual seen in the video is the Kwadaso Member of Parliament, Kingsley Nyarko. The NDC finds Mr Nyarko’s alleged actions dishonourable and unacceptable.

“We are committed to pursuing this matter rigorously through appropriate channels, including engagement with the Special Prosecutor and the Privileges Committee of the Parliament of Ghana.

“The EC led by Jean Mensah must do more to redeem their credibility as their unprofessional conduct does not inspire confidence in the lead-up to the 2024 general elections.

“The NDC remains steadfast in our commitment to upholding the integrity of the electoral process and ensuring that all citizens can exercise their democratic rights without fear or favour,” a statement issued by Ashanti Regional Secretary of the NDC, Dr Frank Amoakohene, said.

Meanwhile, Prof Kingsley Nyarko says he will submit himself to any process or procedure to help establish the truth of what transpired at the polling station during the by-election.

