Two people are currently in critical condition and receiving treatment at the Tetteh Quashie Memorial Hospital following an accident on Tuesday morning, at Mamfe on the main Accra-Koforidua highway.

The accident according to eyewitnesses involved a tanker truck that was descending the Mamfe Hill.

The driver allegedly developed a brake failure and in the process ran into six vehicles from the opposite side, causing damage to all.

Personnel from the Ghana Police Service, the National Fire Service and the Ambulance Service who were dispatched to the scene to help with the rescue operation, and manage traffic, hurriedly rushed four persons to the Tetteh Quashie hospital where two are said to be in critical condition.

