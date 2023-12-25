Member of Parliament Okere Constituency and Minister for Local government, Decentralization and Rural Development Dan Kwaku Botwe is exiting Parliament next year.

The District Chief Executive of Okere Daniel Kenneth Nana Addo has file nomination to file in the gab.

At a ceremony to submit his forms to contest for the Okere seat, Daniel Kenneth Nana Addo indicated that, he has worked closely with Dan Botwe, serving him as a Polling Station Chairman, Constituency Secretary and a DCE.

According to him, he has been in the cabinet of Dan Botwe and been a part of all the developmental projects within the constituency hence deem it fit to step in the shoes of Dan Botwe to continue the development of Okere.

Meanwhile, some 89 persons have picked nominations to contest in the 24 constituencies with sitting Members of Parliament in the Eastern Region.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries is slated for 27th, January 2024.

The contest is already anticipated to be fierce as some incumbent Members of Parliament faces competition from some Chief Executive officers, governments spokespersons and other party stalwarts.

