Premier League action will take centre stage for GOtv viewers, with SuperSport featuring Round 19 matches from the 2023-24 season from Tuesday 26 to Thursday 28 December 2023.

GOtv now offers the Supa+ package, which will allow viewers greater access to the Premier League than ever before. Subscribe or upgrade to Supa+ to watch all the thrills and spills from England’s elite division.

This midweek round of Premier League action features several potential thrillers, especially Tuesday’s late kick-off in which Manchester United will host Aston Villa at Old Trafford. The Red Devils surely look on in envy at the rise the Villans have enjoyed under Unai Emery – though the Spanish manager is urging his team to continue inputting the discipline and processes that have served them so well thus far.

“Try to be humble and accept everything to improve, everything the coaches are trying to improve with you,” said Emery.

“Really the players here I am very proud of them. It’s not 100 per cent but it’s clear my idea and my commitment here of how we can improve and how I want the players to take the behaviour into the commitment they want to set. Some players are doing it easier than others but every player is trying to set in the same way.”

Tuesday also features Newcastle welcoming Nottingham Forest, a relegation six-pointer between Sheffield United and Luton Town, as well as Liverpool chasing three vital points away to Burnley.

Wednesday is headlined by heavyweights Chelsea and Manchester City, who will be at home to Crystal Palace and away to Everton respectively – with the Citizens wary of the threat the Toffees will pose on home soil.

“But it’s a real, real priority Goodison Park,” said manager Pep Guardiola. “It’s important to us to be there, to keep what we play for in our hands. We train tomorrow and we have to prepare as well as possible.”

The midweek round closes on Thursday with Tottenham Hotspur visiting Brighton & Hove Albion, as well as Arsenal and West Ham United meeting at the Emirates Stadium for a London derby.

“What it shows you is that in football what matters is the day, what you did three days ago it’s irrelevant, what is going to happen tomorrow is going to be the most important thing,” said Gunners manager Mikel Arteta.

Don’t miss the best football action on GOtv. Visit www.gotvafrica.com to subscribe or upgrade, and join in on the excitement.

Premier League broadcast details

All times CAT

Tuesday 26 December

14:30: Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Premier League

17:00: Sheffield United v Luton Town – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Premier League

19:30: Burnley v Liverpool – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 360

22:00: Manchester United v Aston Villa – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Premier League

Wednesday 27 December

21:30: Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

21:30: Chelsea v Crystal Palace – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

22:15: Everton v Manchester City – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Premier League

Thursday 28 December

21:30: Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

22:15: Arsenal v West Ham United – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Premier League