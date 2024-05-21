The expansion will help meet the demand for digital infrastructure as data consumption rapidly outstrips supply in Africa.

PAIX Data Centres, a leading provider of data center solutions, today announced the expansion of its facility in Accra to 1.2 MW, in a critical boost to the digital economy that will also spur job creation.

The data centre, now one of the largest in Ghana, will help internet service providers (ISPs), cloud providers, and enterprises take full advantage of robust digital infrastructure and improved connectivity, to create online businesses such as e-commerce that will thrive in the digital era.

The expansion comes at a pivotal time as the demand for reliable and scalable data centers in Africa is expected to exceed supply by 300% over the next two years. The current installed capacity of 250 MW will need to be significantly increased to 1,200 MW by 2030 to meet the rapidly increasing demand for data, with consumption expected to rise by 40% each year until 2025, according to industry estimates.

The upgraded facility boasts state-of-the-art infrastructure and robust security measures, ensuring optimal performance and reliability for mission-critical applications and services. The data center also features advanced cooling and waste management systems, and the increased integration of renewable energy as a power source, to improve environmental impact.

The strategic location in Accra offers low latency connectivity to all major regional and international network routes and subsea cables, further enhancing the overall efficiency and performance of its services.

PAIX Data Centres acquired its first facility in Accra in 2018 and constructed its second data center in Kenya in 2020. Further locations are under development. The company’s mission is to drive digital transformation and foster innovation across Africa, providing world-class data centre solutions that enable businesses to thrive in a digital age.

Africa50, a pioneering infrastructure investor and asset manager, backed by African and global capital, committed $20 million in equity investment to PAIX Data Centres in 2022 to support the company’s expansion into new markets and the upgrade of current facilities.

QUOTES

Bright Tawiah, Managing Director, PAIX Data Centres, Ghana, said: “This expansion reaffirms our dedication to providing best-in-class data center solutions to our customers in Accra and beyond. As one of Africa’s digital economy hotspots, Accra plays a vital role in driving innovation and growth across various industries. We are proud to be at the forefront of this transformation, enabling businesses to thrive in today’s increasingly connected world”.

Alexander Sulzberger, Co-Founder&CTO, Ecoband Networks says: “Ecoband Networks has been one of PAIX’s longest-standing customers, utilizing the RackAfrica datacenter in Accra since its inception in 2013. We have been extremely pleased with the continuous expansion and upgrade plans spearheaded by the PAIX management, ensuring the delivery of world-class data center services with zero downtime. This reliability provides Ecoband and our international carrier partners hosted in Accra with a solid foundation for our ISP operations.”



Gregory Eid, CEO of Teledata ICT says: “At Teledata ICT, we are thrilled to see PAIX Data Centres expanding their capacity in Accra. This significant enhancement not only supports our mission to deliver reliable and high-speed internet services but also reinforces our commitment to fostering digital growth in Ghana. The increased capacity and advanced infrastructure provided by PAIX will enable us to better serve our customers, drive innovation, and contribute to the overall digital transformation of the region.”



Gershon Dzandu, General Manager, at FTSToday says: “PAIX is at the heart of the colocation industry in Ghana, strategically located in the centre of Accra with expanded state of the art facilities that guarantee safety, security and unparalleled uptime. They are a dream come true for start-ups like FTSToday as they host major international providers in their Accra Facility. They have been an integral part of our growth and continued success and we are very confident that PAIX will continue being the backbone of our drive to provide future-proof ICT and telecommunication solutions geared towards positive Business Growth and value creation for our esteemed customers.”

Wouter van Hulten PAIX Data Centres CEO says: “PAIX’s investment in our ACC-1 data centre positions it as the leading network hub that is created by the aggregation of multiple undersea cable landing points connecting to terrestrial cables, and this makes Accra a highly attractive gateway to West Africa. We are working closely with our connectivity, CDN, social media, and cloud customers seeking to serve this emerging market. We are developing thriving magnetic cloud and content hubs in Accra.”



