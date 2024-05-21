The Interior Minister, Henry Quartey, has challenged the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to provide evidence for their claims that the government is illegally recruiting New Patriotic Party (NPP) foot soldiers into security service.

According to him, he would resign if the NDC could provide evidence of just one such illegal recruitment.

In an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday, Mr. Quartey dismissed the NDC’s allegations as mere propaganda and falsehoods.

“I am challenging the NDC to show me one person in this country who is a PC and also an NPP member and has been given 30 slots. When they show just one person, I will just go to the President and say I have resigned. I dare them to show me. This issue of them having evidence is neither here nor there,” he stated.

This follows the Minority’s alleged recruitment of New Patriotic Party (NPP) members in the various services and the 30 slots to parliamentary candidates to get people into the services.

The Minister described these accusations as regrettable and denied any government involvement in such activities.

In his view, the recruitment had not yet begun, and when it does, it will be conducted transparently.

But the Buem Member of Parliament, Kofi Adams, opposed Mr. Quartey’s defense on the same show.

To him, the Minister’s rebuttal was predictable given his party affiliation.

Mr. Adams insisted that, the NDC would not raise these issues without substantial evidence and questioned the motive behind such alleged falsehoods.

“You cannot tell us you are unaware. We have concrete evidence to back our claims and we will come out with it soon. We will not publicly address these concerns without basis.To what benefit will we lie?” he questioned, urging the minister to stop issuing threats.

However, Mr. Quarte, stood firm in his challenge, urging the NDC to present their evidence.

“Name your evidence. We have to stop this. Let us not politicize the security agencies,” he concluded.

READ ALSO:

I’ll expose you if you dare me – Henry Quartey to Minority [Listen]