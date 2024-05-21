The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ahafo Region has urged the Ghana Police Service to conduct a fair investigation into the disturbances at Kukuom during the ongoing limited voter registration exercise on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

A clash at the registration center resulted in the arrest of Collins Dauda, the Member of Parliament for Asutifi South, who was later released on bail.

The NDC, represented by its National Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi, condemned the arrest and called for accountability and transparency in the investigation process.

During a press conference at Mim on Tuesday, May 21, the NDC’s Ahafo Communication Director, Apreku Lartey, reiterated the call for the Ghana Police Service to ensure fairness in their investigation into the causes of the disturbances.

“If the Ghana Police Service fails to be fair and firm in confronting the issue that occurred at Kukuom in the Asunafo District, when the clock turns, the oppressed will become the oppressors. We demand the immediate arrest of the Ahafo Regional Minister because he was present and had a chat with the Anointing thugs, and we also demand the arrest of the DCE and the NPP parliamentary candidate for Asunafo South.

“We demand an apology and retraction from the Ghana Police Service for linking the NDC with a vigilante group.”

Mr. Lartey also noted that, the party will resist any attempt by people who are planning on transferring their votes to the Ahafo Region.

“We have also gathered information that some people from the Ashanti Region are planning on transferring their votes to Ahafo, which we will not allow to happen.”

