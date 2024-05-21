A Special Aide to the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 elections, has said that the former president handled corruption swiftly during his administration.

Joyce Bawa Mogtari said John Mahama was far ahead in the fight against corruption, considering the country’s efforts in this area.

In an interview with JoyNews on Tuesday, May 21, she said that despite the criticisms aimed at Mr Mahama, anti-corruption crusaders have extensively praised the transparency with which he handled corruption issues during his tenure.

“I have not doubted him – I remember in some cases where the Attorney General was asked to report on a matter to generate a report, Mr Mahama handled corruption very swiftly.

“He allowed himself to be investigated by CHRAJ at the time and we were all witnesses to this matter. Did you ever recall Mr Mahama tried to hide any report that came from the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, no,” Mrs Mogtari said.

She contrasted this with the current administration, arguing that although the Akufo-Addo-led administration passed the Right to Information Act and the Special Prosecutor’s Act as part of its anti-corruption measures, there have been ongoing concerns about corruption.

The Special Aide to Mr Mahama asserted that, the current government has frustrated the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, who is now facing impeachment proceedings based on a petition from his predecessor.

“Mr Mahama has indicated that his administration was not perfect and also admitted that the criticisms that were directed at his administration were unfair,” she added.

