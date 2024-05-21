The Majority has dismissed claims by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that the government is illegally recruiting NPP footsoldiers into the security agencies.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) says these moves are attempts by the NDC to inflame tensions ahead of the 2024 election.

Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson alleged on Monday, without providing evidence, that all NPP Parliamentary Candidates had been given 30 slots each to fill the security agencies.

“The NDC Minority can authoritatively state that not long ago, the NPP government again illegally and fraudulently has given out 30 slots to all NPP parliamentary candidates across the country for recruitment into the security services,” he alleged.

Addressing journalists in Parliament, Deputy Majority Leader, Patricia Appiagyei warned the NDC against making false claims that could destabilize the country’s peace and security.

Patricia Appiagyei said the claims by the NDC are so baseless that they defy any mathematical logic, as the government cannot afford to recruit nearly 10,000 persons into the security agencies.

Meanwhile, Majority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh suggests the allegation by the NDC may further point to the fact that the practice occurred under the NDC.

On Monday, NPP legislator for Mpraeso, Davis Ansah Opoku, also refuted the allegations.

