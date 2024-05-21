North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP) has called on the management of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) to resign to pave the way for the recruitment of efficient people.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa’s call is in connection with the sale of 60% of SSNIT’s stake in hotels to Abetifi MP and Agriculture Minister, Bryan Acheampong’s Rock City Hotel.

Mr Ablakwa who has petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate and stop the sale has said the move was wrong.

The hotels mentioned in the petition include Labadi Beach Hotel, La Palm Royal Beach Resort, Elmina Beach Resort, Ridge Royal Hotel, Busua Beach Resort, and the Trust Lodge Hotel.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, he said SSNIT’s decision to sell more than half of its stake meant that it could no longer manage the facilities, hence his call.

“If the SSNIT management are telling us cannot be efficient, then they should resign; they have no business holding those offices and let’s recruit people who are efficient and have the right acumen,” he stated.

Following the petition, SSNIT in a statement explained that the selection process for the sale was transparent and in strict compliance with the Public Procurement Act and that the search for a strategic investor was not fully conclusive.

It said Rock City Hotel Limited, owned by Mr Acheampong submitted the best and strongest technical and financial proposal among the bids received, meeting the criteria set out in the Request for Proposals (RFP).

But Mr Ablakwa insists there was a conflict of interest, adding SSNIT skewed the process in favour of Rock City Hotel because Mr Acheampong is in a position of power,

