APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading Pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, is thrilled to announce a new content partnership with APA News (www.APAnews.net). This collaboration aims to expand the reach of African news and stories, particularly in French-speaking countries.

Headquartered in Dakar, Senegal, APA News (African Press Agency) is one of the most established press agencies, consistently providing quality news and information across the African continent.

“We are delighted to welcome APA News as our new Media Partner” said Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, Founder and Chairman of APO Group. “Through this collaboration, we aim to reach a wider audience and ensure the dissemination of high-quality news content to those seeking to better understand Africa.”

The collaboration between APO Group and APA News is aligned with both organizations’ shared vision to highlight positive developments in Africa and contribute to changing the narrative about the Continent.

“This partnership expands the horizons of our readers by offering them access to a wider range of high-quality news from various sources across Africa,” emphasized Abdou Cissé, Editorial Coordinator of APA News.

In addition to its presence on the APA News website, content distributed by APO Group is guaranteed to be featured on more than 300 African news websites and international platforms such as Bloomberg Terminal, Thomson Reuters Eikon, Lexis Nexis, and Factiva.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of APA News.

To become an APO Group content partner, please contact:

Muriel Tekou: muriel.tekou@apo-opa.com

About APO Group:

Founded in 2007, APO Group (https://APO-opa.com/) is the leading pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service. We assist private and public organizations in sharpening their reputation and increasing brand equity in target countries across Africa. Our role is to leverage media power and build bespoke strategies that enable organizations to produce a real, measurable impact in Africa and beyond.

Among our prestigious clients: Facebook, Dangote Group, Nestle, GE, NBA, Canon, Coca-Cola, DHL, Marriott Group, Ecobank, Siemens, Standard Chartered, Orange, Jack Ma Foundation, African Development Bank, World Health Organization, Islamic Development Bank, Liquid Telecom, Rotary International, Kaspersky, Greenpeace.

Headquarters: Lausanne, Switzerland | Offices in Senegal, Dubai and Hong Kong

For further information, please visit our website: https://www.APO-opa.com

About APA News:

APA News is a prominent news agency headquartered in Dakar, Senegal. With a network of correspondents across the continent, APA News provides real-time, accurate, and impartial news coverage in French and English, on a wide range of topics, including politics, economy, business, sports, culture, environment and more.

The agency is committed to keeping its audience informed about the latest events and developments across Africa.

Headquarters: AYA Residence 3rd floor A24, MZ81X96 Street Dakar, Senegal

For more information, please visit the website: https://APAnews.net/homepage/