On May 12, Rabat hosted the women’s final tournament, where the Académie Ben Msik de Rugby emerged victorious. Espérance Ben M’sik secured second place, while the Association Sportive de Rugby Tikiouine claimed third.
The men’s final tournament took place on May 18 and 19 in Taza, with 12 teams vying for the title. The Association Jeunesse de Rugby Marrakech clinched the championship, followed by Mouloudia d’Oujda – Rugby in second place, and the Club Olympique Casablancais in third.
We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the teams for their outstanding performances and exemplary sportsmanship. The National Rugby Sevens Championship has delivered a thrilling season, and we eagerly anticipate the continued growth and success of these teams in future seasons.
The Royal Moroccan Rugby Federation also encourages all rugby enthusiasts to support their local teams and to join us in celebrating the spirit of sport. Let’s come together to nurture the sport of rugby in Morocco.
Tournament Details:
Women’s Final Tournament
Men’s Final Tournament
Date
May 12, 2024
May 18-19, 2024
Location
Rabat
Taza
Winner
Académie Ben Msik de Rugby
Association Jeunesse de Rugby Marrakech
Second Place
Espérance Ben M’sik
Mouloudia d’Oujda – Rugby
Third Place
Association Sportive de Rugby Tikiouine
Club Olympique Casablancais
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Fédération Royale Marocaine de Rugby.
