On May 12, Rabat hosted the women’s final tournament, where the Académie Ben Msik de Rugby emerged victorious. Espérance Ben M’sik secured second place, while the Association Sportive de Rugby Tikiouine claimed third.

The men’s final tournament took place on May 18 and 19 in Taza, with 12 teams vying for the title. The Association Jeunesse de Rugby Marrakech clinched the championship, followed by Mouloudia d’Oujda – Rugby in second place, and the Club Olympique Casablancais in third.

We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the teams for their outstanding performances and exemplary sportsmanship. The National Rugby Sevens Championship has delivered a thrilling season, and we eagerly anticipate the continued growth and success of these teams in future seasons.

The Royal Moroccan Rugby Federation also encourages all rugby enthusiasts to support their local teams and to join us in celebrating the spirit of sport. Let’s come together to nurture the sport of rugby in Morocco.

Tournament Details:

Women’s Final Tournament

Men’s Final Tournament

Date

May 12, 2024

May 18-19, 2024

Location

Rabat

Taza

Winner

Académie Ben Msik de Rugby

Association Jeunesse de Rugby Marrakech

Second Place

Espérance Ben M’sik

Mouloudia d’Oujda – Rugby

Third Place

Association Sportive de Rugby Tikiouine

Club Olympique Casablancais

