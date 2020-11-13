‘Family’ of Ghana, Nigeria has commiserated with the motherland following the death of its former President, Jerry John Rawlings.
Yesterday, Ghanaians were shaken by the unfortunate passing of the first president of the fourth republic, after failing to recover from a brief illness at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.
Nigerians, in turn have expressed their heartfelt tribute on social media, desribing the deceased whom they may have never seen as an African Giant.
Musician Davido, who was in Ghana some days past, was the first to react to the death, and other celebrities have followed suit.
Self-acclaimed African Giant, Burna Boy says he is devastated he never got the opportunity to meet his ‘role model’.