‘Family’ of Ghana, Nigeria has commiserated with the motherland following the death of its former President, Jerry John Rawlings.

Yesterday, Ghanaians were shaken by the unfortunate passing of the first president of the fourth republic, after failing to recover from a brief illness at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

Nigerians, in turn have expressed their heartfelt tribute on social media, desribing the deceased whom they may have never seen as an African Giant.

Musician Davido, who was in Ghana some days past, was the first to react to the death, and other celebrities have followed suit.

Self-acclaimed African Giant, Burna Boy says he is devastated he never got the opportunity to meet his ‘role model’.

RIP Jerry Rawlings🙏🙏🙏 — Davido (@davido) November 12, 2020

Rest on Jerry Rawlings,you are a fearless African hero and your heroic legacy lives forever. I remembered when Ghanaians were made laughing stocks in Nigeria and beyond,you rose bravely and restored Ghana to a better glory. Adiue man of revolution. pic.twitter.com/m0POwk64gh — Amaka Ike (@Real_AmakaIke) November 12, 2020

Jerry John Rawlings was a Ghanaian military officer and politician who led the country from 1981 to 2001 and also for a brief period in 1979. He led a military junta until 1992, & then served two terms as the democratically elected President of Ghana.



Rest On JJ Rawlings. 💔 🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/eCotUCPfRt — AY Nigeria 🇳🇬 #SayNoToRape (@oapaynigeria) November 12, 2020

Jerry John Rawlings, former President of Ghana was a visionary, charismatic leader and thinker whose impact in Ghana, Africa and beyond will never ever be forgotten.

Rest in peace Rawlings!#OnePerson pic.twitter.com/EJrI3f0Tde — EiE Nigeria (@EiENigeria) November 13, 2020

We need a Rawlings in Nigeria execute everybody both local gov chairman n youth leaders — JAGGZ WICK (@justicejaggz) November 12, 2020

Nigerian politicians will make you wish Jerry Rawlings was a Nigerian. And the events of June 1979, took place in Nigeria.



If only wishes were horses. — EBUKA ENUGU (@Able_Ka_) November 12, 2020