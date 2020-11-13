District Chief Executive Officer (DCE) for Gomoa East in the Central Region has finally disclosed why he charged police officers in the district to shoot and kill.

Solomon Darko Quarm last year ordered police officers in the district to shoot and kill any criminal who tries to disrupt or confront them with offensive weapons in their line of duty.

The DCE made this known following the rising levels of crime in his district last year and this year.

READ ALSO:

But throwing more light on his earlier comment, Mr Quarm told Chief Jerry Forson on Adom FM’s morning show segment The Big Debate that he said that out of self-defense for the police officers.

“The people in Gomoa East must abide by the rules and orders of the police service. If you are doing something unlawful and you are ordered to stop, you need to obey because if you prove stubborn, the police will also retaliate,” he explained.

Listen to him in audio above: