The assiduous and resilient National Youth Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, walked through the principal streets of Suhum with Oboafo Kwadjo Asante, the parliamentary candidate of the NPP to mark the party’s national youth programme dubbed, ‘boots on grounds.’

He touched the grounds and engaged store attendants, vendors and hawkers among others to preach the good deeds of the NPP, led by President Nana Akufo-Addo government and the need to retain him in power and vote massively for Mr Asante as well.

In attendance were Jerry Osei Poku, Eastern Regional Youth Organiser, Frederick Ofosu – Constituency Chairman, Ernest Lartey – Secretary, Charles Nana Gyasi- constituency Youth Organiser, Frank Akonor Mills, Deputy Youth Organiser, Augustine Odei – Director of Communications and the leaders of the youth wing in the constituency.

Pictures below: