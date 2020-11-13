The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has quoted a bible verse as he mourns the death of former President Rawlings.



The outspoken legislator has quoted Psalm 90:12, as he offers prayers for the Founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The verse, quoted by the Ningo-Prampram MP, who is also known as Dzata, reads: “Teach us to number our days that we may gain a heart of wisdom.”

According to him, he prays the Lord grants repose to the soul of the departed former President.

The ex-soldier was reported dead on Thursday, November 12, 2020, after suffering a short ailment.

It is unclear what caused his death, but reports say he was unwell and was at the intensive care unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

Read Sam George’s prayer below: