Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has penned a heartfelt message to eulogise former President Jerry John Rawlings.

This follows Mr Rawlings’ demise on Thursday, November 12, 2020, while undergoing treatment at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

Taking to Twitter, the Ofoase-Ayirebi Member of Parliament acknowledged Mr Rawlings’ contribution to Ghana’s story will never be forgotten.

He went on to express condolences to the family and the entire Ghanaian citizenry.

Meanwhile, tributes are still pouring in for the late President from Ghanaians and world leaders on social media.

It is unclear what caused his death, but reports say he was unwell and was at the intensive care unit at the hospital.

Mr Rawlings was born in Accra on June 22, 1947, to a Ghanaian mother from Dzelukope, near Keta, in the Volta Region, and a Scottish father.