The Chief of Binduri, Naba Robert Akolbilla, says Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is an exceptional northern politician who thinks about the welfare of his people.

Speaking at a durbar of chiefs and people of Bazua in the Binduri Constituency of

the Upper East Region, the Binduri Chief said Dr Bawumia has proven his

trustworthiness in his four years of office.

“The essence of politics is to bring something to your people and not to take away

something from them. Dr Bawumia has brought a lot to his people. He has brought two regions to his people, not like somebody who would have taken away two regions from his people,” he said.

The chief expressed his pride in Dr Bawumia and also commended the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government for the numerous developmental projects that are visible in the Binduri community.

The chief led his people’s commendation of the Akufo-Addo government by

listing several projects in various communities at Binduri.

The tall list of projects he mentioned included the construction of a modern district

police station, drilling of 92 boreholes, hot meals to over 300 Junior High School graduates and construction of major bridges at Gbunbugu and Sakpari.

He also mentioned the construction of 10 dams in the Binduri District, opening of more feeder roads in the Binduri district, construction of five Chips compounds and 20 lockable stalls at Bazua (10 at Binduri and 10 at 44 markets).

Vice President Bawumia, who is in the Upper East Region for a three-day tour,

thanked the chiefs and the people for their warm reception and kind words.

He urged them to vote massively for President Akufo-Addo and the NPP

parliamentary candidate for the NPP to continue the good works in the Upper East

Region.