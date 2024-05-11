The Manhyia Palace has announced that all roads leading to the palace on Sunday, May 12, will be blocked.

According to a statement from the palace, only vehicles displaying appropriate stickers will be granted access to these roads.

“This is to give dignitaries attending the Adae Kese easy passage to the Palace,” the statement dated May 11 said.

The Palace also noted thatt, tricycles commonly referred to as ‘pragia’ and ‘aboboyaa’ are banned from the Manhyia Palace vicinity on Sunday.

