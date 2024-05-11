The Ministry of Education (MoE) has reacted to assertions that Ghana’s secondary education ranks 137th out of 167 countries, dismissing such claims as inaccurate and misleading.

This is in reaction to the latest Legatum Prosperity Index on secondary education.

In a statement released, the MoE clarified that the Legatum Prosperity Index evaluates countries based on a comprehensive framework designed to assess efforts aimed at enhancing residents’ well-being.

However, secondary education is not a component of this metric.

The MoE explained that, the Index considers various factors such as economic quality, governance, social capital, investment environment, enterprise conditions, infrastructure, market access, living conditions, health, and education across different levels, but secondary education is not directly measured within its parameters.

“Therefore, the assertion that Ghana’s secondary education was ranked 137th out of 167 countries within this framework is inaccurate and misleading. The most recent report, from 2023, positions Ghana at 98th out of 176 countries, showcasing a significant improvement from its 2013 ranking of 101,” it added.

The MoE emphasised that, contrary to the misleading report, Ghana’s overall prosperity has been on an upward trajectory, indicating positive advancements across multiple sectors, including education.

