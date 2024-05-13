The Electoral Commission (EC) has dismissed the significance of errors found in its recent publication regarding the number of registered individuals.

The Commission corrected figures released during an update on the ongoing limited voter registration exercise, following observations made by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) regarding inaccuracies in the initial data.

Deputy Electoral Commissioner Dr. Bossman Asare clarified during a press conference that although these errors were acknowledged, they do not undermine the integrity of the data.

“We have taken the necessary steps to ensure that those things do not happen again. When you look at the figures in reality, we have the Ghana map and the bar graph, all the figures in the bar graph are all correct…You can see the real figures were correct, but the segregation of the various districts, so I don’t see this as anything major for people to make a beef about. We think that everything should be fine.”

He also gave a breakdown of the figures for the various regions for day 6 of the registration.

“At the end of day 6 of the registration exercise, the following are the figures for each region. Greater Accra 33,899, representing 13.5%, North East region 6,928, representing 2.8%, Upper East 10,646, representing 4.2%. Northern region 19,491 representing 7.8%, Bono Region 8,972, 3.6%.

The rest are Bono East Region 9,681, 3.9%. Volta 12, 190, 4.9%. Upper West 8,74 representing 3.4%. Eastern 25, 625, representing 10.2%. Central 27, 984, 11.1%. Ahafo 6, 273, 2.4%. Ashanti region 44, 232, 17.6%. Western North 9, 134, 3.3%. Oti 7,259 2.9%. Savannah 5, 261, 2.1%. Western 15,100, 6.0%. The national total is 251, 149.

