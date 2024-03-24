President Akufo-Addo has conveyed his warmest congratulations to Ghana’s contingent for their remarkable achievements at the 13th Africa Games, Accra 2023, held in Accra.

The nation secured a total of 68 medals, comprising 19 gold, 29 silver, and 20 bronze, marking the largest medal haul in Ghana’s history at the event.

The President commended every member of the Ghanaian team for their dedication, perseverance, and unwavering commitment to excellence.

He remarked that their exceptional performances not only brought glory to the nation but also served as an inspiration to a new generation of sports enthusiasts across the country. Through their achievements, they showcased the best of Ghana to the world.

President Akufo-Addo expressed profound gratitude to the coaches, officials, and support staff who played pivotal roles in preparing and guiding the athletes throughout their journey. He acknowledged their tireless efforts, which were instrumental in shaping this historic triumph.

Addressing the people of Ghana, the President thanked them for their belief in the government’s ability to host the Games for the first time in the nation’s history.

Akufo-Addo reiterated the commitment to promoting sports as a tool for national development and unity as he believes in the power of sports to build a stronger, healthier, and more prosperous Ghana for future generations.