A devastating accident on the Accra-Kumasi road near Kubease, close to Sekyere-Nkwanta, has resulted in the loss of four lives, including a one-year-old baby.

The fatal collision occurred when an articulated truck lost control at a specific part of the road, swerving from its designated lane and colliding with a Benz Sprinter bus carrying the victims.

The impact of the crash was so severe that it caused the Benz Sprinter bus to somersault and plunge into a nearby ditch.

Tragically, the four occupants of the bus succumbed to their injuries on the spot, while others onboard sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Following the incident, injured passengers received prompt medical attention as they were swiftly transported to the Ejisu Government Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased were respectfully deposited at the Juaben Government Hospital mortuary.

In a bid to ascertain the circumstances leading to the tragic accident, the driver of the articulated truck has been taken into custody by the Police to aid in the ongoing investigations.

The community and authorities are left in shock and mourning over the unforeseen loss of lives and the harrowing impact of the collision.

As road safety remains a critical concern, this incident underscores the imperative need for vigilance and adherence to traffic regulations to prevent further calamitous accidents on Ghana’s highways.

