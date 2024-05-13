After two years of legal proceedings, Monday, May 13, marks the beginning of the trial for treason against Oliver Barker-Vormawor, a prominent figure associated with the #FixTheCountry movement.

The trial is scheduled to commence at 9:am at Criminal Court 3 within the High Court Complex.

Mr. Barker-Vormawor, known for his advocacy within the #FixTheCountry campaign, faces charges of treason felony following comments he made on social media that were construed as a coup threat.

He was arrested after he posted on social media that, he would consider staging a coup should the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy, commonly referred to as the E-levy, be enacted into law.

Ahead of his trial, Mr. Barker-Vormawor’s legal team has filed a motion challenging the constitutionality of the offense.

They intend to request that, the judge refers this constitutional issue to the Supreme Court for consideration.

In light of these developments, Barker-Vormawor has issued a call for support, urging individuals to attend his trial.

He noted to his supporters that it will mean a lot to him if they show up and provide him the much needed moral support.