Ghanaian rapper Medikal has issued an apology to the media following his recent outburst after returning from a successful show at London’s Indigo at the O2 on May 3, 2024.

In an interview with JoyNews’ Nicholas Yamoah upon his arrival in Ghana, Medikal addressed the controversy surrounding his reaction to a question during an interview on UTV’s entertainment programme, United Showbiz.

During the interview, Medikal was asked about the film premiere of his estranged wife, Fella Makafui, while he was promoting his London concert. Unhappy with the question, Medikal deemed it inappropriate given the context of their divorce, and later took to social media to express his discontent.

However, upon his return to Ghana on May 14, 2024, Medikal expressed regret for his actions, stating, “I didn’t intend to disrespect anyone. I love the media because they support my work, but I am that type of person, if you come at me, I will give you a response.”

Acknowledging that his response might have come off as disrespectful, Medikal emphasized that he was not a robot and had feelings like anyone else.

“I apologize for using certain words if I did, but within that heat of the period, I was ‘vexed’,” he added.

The ‘Too Risky’ hit maker went on to express appreciation for the love shown to him by patrons of his Live in London Concert, which featured a star-studded lineup including Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Jay Bhad, Sister Deborah, Efya, and Bisa K Dei.

