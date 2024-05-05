The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has launched a hiring campaign to recruit 229 healthcare professionals, which includes 204 doctors and 25 dentists.

On May 3, 2024, GHS announced on its social media channels, inviting newly licensed medical doctors who are interested in serving in its healthcare facilities to choose any region with job vacancies and submit their necessary documents.

These documents should include a certificate of permanent registration from the Medical and Dental Council.

There are job vacancies in all 16 regions, with the Ashanti and Greater Accra Regions having the highest number of openings, with 30 and 25 positions respectively.

Applicants have until Friday, May 31, 2024, to submit their applications.

Below is the full statement