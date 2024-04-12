Resident DJ of Starr FM, DJ Isaac Cool has passed while receiving treatment after a tragic accident.

The sad news was confirmed by his colleague, Caroline Sampson, who announced that DJ Isaac Cool succumbed to his injuries despite all efforts to save him.

He was involved in an accident on Friday, February 23rd and had been in and out of coma.

Despite having a brain surgery and a fundraising campaign to support his medical treatment, his condition worsened.

Unfortunately, he died Friday afternoon, April 12, 2024.

DJ Isaac Cool was known for his exceptional skills as a DJ, producer, and voice-over artist.