The Ghana Society of the Physically Disabled (GSPD) is disappointed in musician, Shatta Wale for his constant mockery of colleague, Stonebwoy due to his disability.

Last week, Shatta Wale publicly slammed Stonebwoy for his absence at the highly anticipated Sallahfest event.

During his onstage rant, he used derogatory language against Stonebwoy and made disparaging remarks about his physical disability, which many found unnecessary.

In a formal statement, the GSPD condemned Shatta Wale’s behavior as irresponsible and potentially detrimental to the mental well-being of the physically disabled community.

“The Ghana Society of the Physically Disabled (GSPD) has become aware of a video circulating on social media in which Shatta Wale mocks Stonebwoy for his disability. In the video, Shatta Wale is heard making derogatory statements such as ‘You are a bad person, that’s why God made you disabled. Don’t try to compete with an able-bodied person,'” the statement read.

“By this statement, he is trying to say all persons with disabilities are bad that is why God has made us who we are. This primitive statement should not have come from a high-profile personality like Shata Wale,” the statement read.

The group insisted that being a person with a disability does not mean people are cursed, or God is punishing them.

Read full statement below:

