A private legal practitioner, Nana Agyei Baffour Barfour Awuah, has urged the state prosecution to make use of intelligence agencies to seize the properties of the incarcerated former MASLOC CEO, Sedinam Tamakloe.

He disclosed the importance of freezing her assets as an alternative to imprisonment, acknowledging the limitations of jailing someone who is not present.

“I supported the notion of trying her in absentia. The court had given her ample opportunities to appear, but she refused, which I think led to her conviction. I don’t think it would be difficult for the state to seize her properties despite her absence; they should use all the necessary means and be swift about it,” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday.

His comment follows the jailing of former MASLOC CEO Sedinam Tamakloe.

An Accra High Court handed down a verdict on Tuesday, April 16, sentencing Sedinam Tamakloe to 10 years in prison with hard labor.

Also, Daniel Axim, the former Chief Operating Officer of MASLOC, was sentenced to five years in jail.

But to lawyer Awuah, authorities could have used Interpol to initiate her search.

He expressed concern about the challenge of bringing her back to Ghana for serve has sentence.

“If bringing her physically is not feasible, efforts should focus on seizing her assets through the intelligence agencies available in the country to recover funds for the state,” he stated.

