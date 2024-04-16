The outgoing Director General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Dr John Ofori-Tenkorang, has outlined numerous accomplishments he achieved since taking office in 2017.

However, his term came to an unexpected end when President Akufo-Addo terminated his appointment on April 8, instructing him to hand over his responsibilities to Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo by April 15.

In his farewell address to the SSNIT staff, Dr. Ofori-Tenkorang disclosed several key advancements made at SSNIT.

These included initiatives aimed at enhancing customer service and improving stakeholder satisfaction.

Among the notable improvements were the expansion of service delivery options. Dr. Ofori-Tenkorang mentioned the establishment of a Pensioners’ Priority Desk and a direct WhatsApp line for the Director General, providing easier access for members.

Additionally, he stressed the modernization of SSNIT’s web portal and the significant growth of its social media presence, with followers increasing from 7,000 in 2017 to over 526,000 by March 2024.

Another significant achievement under Dr. Ofori-Tenkorang’s leadership was the introduction of SSNITPAY, a comprehensive payment platform offering various convenient options such as mobile money wallets, partner bank deposits, direct debit cards, and online payments.

Dr. Ofori-Tenkorang also noted the successful merger of SSNIT and Ghana Card numbers.

This initiative facilitated the consolidation of accounts for over two million members, including inactive contributors, pensioners, and beneficiaries, streamlining processes and improving efficiency within the organization.

We have “Successfully rolled out the SSNIT and Ghana Card numbers merger. Over 2.3 million members including inactive contributors, pensioners and beneficiaries have merged their numbers so far. The GhanaCard is now the primary identification document for all SSNIT transactions.

“This has eliminated the cost of printing biometric cards for new Members, and reduced impersonation and fraudulent activities in payment of claims to pensioners and beneficiaries.”

Dr. Ofori-Tenkorang expressed his sincere gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the opportunity to serve the government. He acknowledged the trust placed in him and his team’s success in fulfilling their responsibilities.

“Colleagues, I state some of these key achievements not as an ode to myself, instead I state them to convey my heartfelt gratitude to the President, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the opportunity to serve his government and my country. He took a chance on me even though he did not know me, and I am glad, together with you, I’ve been able to discharge the responsibilities to bring honour to the government in my little but significant corner.”

He also expressed his appreciation to the staff for their “resilience, your commitment, support, hard work, criticism and counsel in the last seven years. Everything I have been able to achieve is because of you. Thank you for buying into my vision, for allowing me to lead you and to learn and grow as a person.”

