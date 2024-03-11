The flagbearer for the Movement for Change, Dr. Alan Kyerematen, has promised to revive the Juapong textile factory in the Volta region when elected President in 2025.

He said Juapong textile was the only textile manufacturing industry that produced quality clothes and even supplied brands like GTP, but the industry has collapsed due to neglect by the successive governments.

He called on the residents to give him the nod on December 7 to lead the country as President and revive the textile industry to help create job opportunities for residents.

He also promised to construct a modern market and a bank in Juapong for the traders.

Mr. Kyerematen made all these promises as part of his tour of the Volta region.

