The real owners of Okanta lands near Nsawam in the Eastern region have stated that they legitimately gave out the land to Koans Building Solutions.

The owners of the land, therefore, urge the media to discard the earlier reports’ suggestion that KOANS has wrongfully taken over the lands with landguards.

Opanyin Kwaku Amoako, during a news conference at Okanta near Nsawam Aduagyiri yesterday, exhibited the land documents to back their claim in 2012, various cheques indicating the amount of money they took for the 400 acres of land sold to KOANS Building Solutions.

He further stated that, Mr. Kofi Anokye, the CEO of KOANS, is a genuine and honest man but few people want to dent his image.

However, he said they are ready to speak the truth about the issue.

The real owners of the Okanta Land, ASONA MENSA ROYAL FAMILY OF THE DARKWAA SECTION, explained the issues to newsmen.

Opanyin Isaac Kofi Amankwaah said “We the real owners of the land wish to state that, Mr. Kofi Anokye has not stolen their land as it is being speculated”.