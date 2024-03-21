Founder and leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen is promising what he describes as a retail markets infrastructure across the country to improve the working environment of Ghanaian traders.

He is also promising to establish the traders bank that will give soft loans to support traders and boost their living conditions.

Mr. Kyerematen was speaking to some market women in the Eastern region as part of his market tour in the Eastern Region.

The Eastern Regional Market Tour gives Mr. Kyerematen the opportunity to interact with market women in seven major markets in the region including Nsawam, Adweso, Asamankese, Kade, Akwatia, Suhum and Koforidua.

The presidential hopeful was met with a lot of enthusiastic traders at the Nsawam market, the first point of call.

Mr. Kyerematen said his retail market infrastructure will take traders off the roadside to a more conducive market places to save lives and properties.

A trader at Nsawam, Mawusi Kumako expressed optimism in Mr. Kyerematen’s ability to transform Ghana.

