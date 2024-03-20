Flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has made a strong case about his credentials, insisting he is the best Vice President Ghana has ever had.

According to him, he is a problem solver, a reason he has always been intentional about his policies and vision for the country.

Speaking at a stakeholder engagement with the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry as part of his “Bold Solutions for The Future” series, Dr. Bawumia reiterated that his track record is unquestionable.

Dr Bawumia, also added that, despite the mockery of some of his initiatives such as the implementation of the drone delivery services, it has become one of Ghana’s biggest achievements.

